Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Position Reduced by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $323.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $544.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $473.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.08.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

