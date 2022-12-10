U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 19,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 585,112 shares.The stock last traded at $12.08 and had previously closed at $11.45.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $859.30 million, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21.

In other U.S. Silica news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $518,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,844.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth $69,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 343.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth $117,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

