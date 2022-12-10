UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 11,933 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480,452 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,933 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $27,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 68.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 58.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $84.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.97. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average is $64.74.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $448,495.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

