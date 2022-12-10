UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 26,053 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 752,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,053 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $31,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,966,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after buying an additional 1,230,828 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 49,878 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Webster Financial by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

