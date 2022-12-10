UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 30,229 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 792,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,229 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $30,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of UGI by 598.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 2,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI Price Performance

UGI opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UGI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Insider Activity at UGI

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Stories

