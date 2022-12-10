UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 3,629 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $34,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,133,000 after acquiring an additional 630,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,857,000 after acquiring an additional 99,844 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 111.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $154.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.27 and a 200-day moving average of $158.05. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $229.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGP. StockNews.com downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

