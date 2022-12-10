UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 46,415 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,470,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,415 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $34,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $141,075.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,705.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 3,892,736 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,868 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEN. Bank of America lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

BEN opened at $26.59 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

