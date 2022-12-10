UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 46,415 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,470,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,415 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $34,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 314.9% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $141,075.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 67,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,705.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 3,892,736 shares of company stock worth $16,731,868 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

BEN opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

