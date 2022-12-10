UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,965,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 69,098 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $31,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,862 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,332,000 after purchasing an additional 935,205 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.35 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.