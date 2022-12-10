UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 362,364 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $28,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 8.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth about $728,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 5.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $424,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $4,100,482.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQT Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQT. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

