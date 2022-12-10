UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 353,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $28,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the first quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 297.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $116.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.15. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.38.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.78 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.82%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

