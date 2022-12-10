UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 114,641 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,641 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $27,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 113.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,091,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,991 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Wix.com by 314.8% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,817,000 after buying an additional 943,121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Wix.com by 4,365.6% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after buying an additional 599,838 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Wix.com by 12.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,369,000 after buying an additional 517,884 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WIX. Oppenheimer raised Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wix.com to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.25.

Wix.com Trading Down 1.3 %

Wix.com Profile

WIX opened at $82.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.88. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $164.10.

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.