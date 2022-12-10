UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 118,577 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 430,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,577 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $29,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter worth $170,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $513,371.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,012.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $513,371.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,012.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,086,228.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,915 in the last ninety days. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Price Performance

NVCR opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.79 and a beta of 0.77. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $90.98.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NovoCure Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.