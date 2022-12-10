UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 182 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 353,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $28,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,415,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $186,654,000 after purchasing an additional 154,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 8.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,010,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,732,000 after purchasing an additional 78,363 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 3.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 515,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of BMI opened at $116.53 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $118.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 39.82%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

See Also

