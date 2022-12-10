UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 2,253 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $26,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Repligen by 121.3% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Repligen by 88.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGEN opened at $163.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.77 and its 200-day moving average is $191.21. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $274.09. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

