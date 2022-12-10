UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 2,253 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $26,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Repligen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Repligen by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,758,000 after acquiring an additional 33,660 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Repligen by 640.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Repligen by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,729,000 after acquiring an additional 90,765 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,053,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGEN opened at $163.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.77 and its 200-day moving average is $191.21. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $274.09. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on RGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

