UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 28,396 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 553,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $27,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,622 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.05%.

NSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

In related news, Director J. Timothy Warren acquired 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Timothy Warren bought 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,670. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,252 shares of company stock worth $2,623,760 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

