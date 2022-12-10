UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $26,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 20.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 60.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.41.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.7 %

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $71.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

Agree Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.