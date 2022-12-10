UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,902 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 37,724 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $23,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 143,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 879.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $148,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 731.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 34,837 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,039,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after acquiring an additional 49,855 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Teladoc Health stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $98.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,145 shares of company stock worth $141,461. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.32.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

