UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,387 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $25,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 557.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,194,000 after acquiring an additional 802,645 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $28,509,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $25,462,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 98.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,060,570 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,334,000 after acquiring an additional 525,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.69.

NYSE:LUV opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

