UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 858,631 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 59,556 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $26,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,996 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,258 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Tapestry by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,600 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tapestry by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 660,900 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Trading Down 1.5 %

Tapestry stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

