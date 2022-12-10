UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,130 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $23,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 285.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 138.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NYSE CUZ opened at $24.95 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

