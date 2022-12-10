UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $27,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cable One in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cable One in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 46.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Cable One by 20.5% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

CABO stock opened at $743.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $754.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,072.09. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,786.76. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

In other news, Director Brad D. Brian acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,094.74 per share, with a total value of $547,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $47,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,537,276. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,420.00.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

