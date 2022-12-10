UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 425,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $25,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Textron by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Textron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Textron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,564,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $785,807,000 after purchasing an additional 140,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,117,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Textron Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TXT stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.57.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.07%.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.