UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 715,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,781 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $32,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,789 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,860 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $507,977. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Performance Food Group to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

