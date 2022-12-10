UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 480,452 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,933 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $27,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 46.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,670 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,451 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,242 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wynn Resorts to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Shares of WYNN opened at $84.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.74. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.97.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The company had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

