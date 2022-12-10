UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 193.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 485,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,007 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $26,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 4.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $53.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Legend Biotech Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

