UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $23.99 Million Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $23,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 982.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $49.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.11. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Caesars Entertainment Profile
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
