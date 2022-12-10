UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $24.49 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $24,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 389,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,223,000 after purchasing an additional 44,267 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,088,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 933,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,068,000 after purchasing an additional 29,663 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RS. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

RS stock opened at $203.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.52. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,202.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

