UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $25.58 Million Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 527,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,332 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $25,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 323,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $653,506.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,980 shares of company stock worth $3,661,338. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC opened at $70.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.25. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $79.99.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.