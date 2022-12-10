UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $26.11 Million Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 452,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,483 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $26,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Sealed Air by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.45.

In related news, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEE opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 292.98% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

