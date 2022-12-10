UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $26.18 Million Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $26,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1,344.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 318,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 193.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 358.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 42,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 33,003 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 68,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 17.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,486 shares of company stock worth $5,415,802 in the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.0 %

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

SEI Investments stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.10. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

SEI Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

