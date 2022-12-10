UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $26.21 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 858,631 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 59,556 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $26,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,948 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,487 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

