UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $27.70 Million Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 553,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,396 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $27,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after buying an additional 179,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,873,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,965,000 after buying an additional 53,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after buying an additional 122,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,647,000 after buying an additional 42,770 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.83. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.05%.

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at $48,448. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van purchased 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Timothy Warren purchased 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 69,252 shares of company stock worth $2,623,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSA. UBS Group began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

