UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $27.95 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,830 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $27,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAR opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.22. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

