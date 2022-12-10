UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $28.64 Million Holdings in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,056,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,458 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $28,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 164.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 150,648 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 592,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 121,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period.
Frontier Group Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ ULCC opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.92. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62.
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.
