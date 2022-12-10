UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $28.64 Million Holdings in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,056,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,458 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $28,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 164.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 150,648 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 592,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 121,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.92. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontier Group Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.