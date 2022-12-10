UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $29.12 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $29,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $210.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.53 and its 200-day moving average is $218.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $379.65.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

