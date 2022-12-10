UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $30.60 Million Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 792,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,229 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $30,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 0.9% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 584,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 46.7% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at about $1,819,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $47.04.

UGI Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.