UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $30.61 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,195 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $30,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34,229 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newell Brands Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.85. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $26.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

