UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $30.61 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,195 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $30,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NWL opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Barclays lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

