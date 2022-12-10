UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $31.44 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $31,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,437,000 after buying an additional 1,360,720 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 31.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth approximately $84,835,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roku from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.35.

ROKU stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.52. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $245.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.01.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,519 shares of company stock valued at $599,411 in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

