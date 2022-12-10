UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $31.77 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 679,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,502 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $31,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,297,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,978,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,147,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,083,000 after purchasing an additional 49,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after acquiring an additional 564,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lincoln National by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after acquiring an additional 411,343 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lincoln National by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,613,000 after purchasing an additional 113,356 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

LNC opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.74. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

