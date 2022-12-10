UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $33.30 Million Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,806,531 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $33,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 563.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,971,000 after buying an additional 1,910,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,819,000 after buying an additional 388,622 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $196,707.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,390.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,390.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,004 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $120,099.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,885,115.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,819 shares of company stock worth $1,433,786. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Stock Up 2.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.88. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $219.28.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Wayfair to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Articles

