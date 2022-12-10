UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $34.50 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $34,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 212.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTLS. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.43.

GTLS opened at $117.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.31. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

