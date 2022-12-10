UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $34.50 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $34,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,185,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,012 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $117.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $242.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTLS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.43.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

