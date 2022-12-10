UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,716 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $23,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 117.6% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Shares of CG opened at $29.55 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

