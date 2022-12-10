UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $34,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Bill.com by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after buying an additional 633,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,957,000 after purchasing an additional 258,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth $27,353,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth about $23,990,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $111.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.37. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $268.91. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 1.96.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.10.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.09, for a total value of $1,608,094.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,847.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $92,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,873 shares of company stock worth $11,969,781 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

