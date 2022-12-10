UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238,716 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $23,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,820,000 after purchasing an additional 703,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,082,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,663,000 after purchasing an additional 89,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,748,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,419,000 after purchasing an additional 747,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,977 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.64.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CG. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

