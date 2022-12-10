UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 527,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 63,332 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $25,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 164.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 206.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 20.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,599,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,534 shares in the company, valued at $51,463,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,599,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,534 shares in the company, valued at $51,463,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $46,956.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,980 shares of company stock worth $3,661,338 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

