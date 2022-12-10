UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 926,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,976,726 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $33,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,157,000 after acquiring an additional 140,296 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,245,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,505,000 after buying an additional 2,084,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,111,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,414,000 after buying an additional 431,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,776,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,687,000 after buying an additional 88,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $34,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,897. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $41.36 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

